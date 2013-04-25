* Funds will help pay for $2.1 bln Brazilian expansion
* Non-core asset sales look to raise at least $100 million
* Chairman "cautious" regarding CMPC's earnings
By Anthony Esposito
SANTIAGO, April 25 Chilean forestry and paper
company CMPC plans to issue $500 million in bonds abroad in the
first half of the year to help fund a planned $2.1 billion
expansion of its Guaiba plant in Brazil's Rio Grande Do Sul
state, Chairman Eliodoro Matte said on Thursday.
CMPC also aims to complete a nearly half-billion
dollar capital increase, use a 10-year, $1.2 billion loan from
Brazil's state development bank BNDES and raise cash from
non-core asset sales to finance its expansion plans.
Regarding its non-core assets, CMPC is "in the process of
selling its shares" in financial group Bicecorp and land for
real-estate projects near the southern Chilean city of
Concepcion, Matte told reporters on the sidelines of a
shareholders meeting.
"It's hard to estimate but we expect to raise a few hundred
million dollars (with these sales), over $100 million in any
case," Matte added.
CMPC, one of the world's leading wood pulp producers, owns a
7.7 percent stake in Bicecorp.
Matte said he was "cautious regarding CMPC's earnings" in
the first few months of 2013, as weak global growth has kept
wood pulp prices under pressure.
At 2:15 p.m. local time (17:15 GMT), CMPC's shares were up
1.8 percent, far outperforming the IPSA blue-chip
index's 0.19 percent drop.
The firm expects to see its wood pulp output jump to 4.1
million tonnes per year after the expanded Brazilian plant
starts operating in the first quarter of 2015.
Some companies have also shown interest in some of CMPC's
other assets, but no formal offers have been extended and no
decisions have been made, said Matte, who heads one of Chile's
richest families.
"But obviously we're always analyzing the sale of some
productive plant," he said.
Last year, CMPC's net profit tumbled 48.4 percent year on
year to $201.7 million, dragged down by lower wood pulp prices
and higher operational costs.