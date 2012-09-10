* Properties total 100,000 hectares in Rio Grande do Sul

* Acquisition to help fulfill CMPC's wood needs

SANTIAGO, Sept 10 Chilean forestry and paper company CMPC said on Monday it had bought Brazilian forestry properties from Fibria, the world's largest eucalyptus pulp producer, for 615 million reais ($303 million).

The properties total 100,000 hectares (247,000 acres) in the Rio Grande do Sul state, CMPC said in a filing with the Chilean regulator. Eucalyptus has been planted on about 38,000 hectares, the company added.

"CMPC Riograndense (CMPC's subsidiary in Brazil) has reached the deal with the aim of fulfilling its wood requirement for its wood pulp business," CMPC said in the filing.

The acquisition is also intended to meet the needs for a potential second wood pulp production line at CMPC's Guaiba plant, located in Rio Grande do Sul.

"Although we see the asset sale as positive for Fibria, it was widely anticipated by the market and should not represent a major development in terms of deleveraging," Barclays analysts said in a note to clients. "In our opinion, CMPC could use the forest base to support the potential expansion in its pulp mill."

On July 26, Fibria reported its fourth consecutive quarterly loss as a weakening local currency drove up the cost of its debt.

CMPC said in October that it had subscribed credit for $600 million with international banks to finance its debt and investments.