SANTIAGO, Jan 24 Shareholders of Chilean
forestry and paper company CMPC on Thursday approved a
$500 million capital increase intended to help fund the
company's planned expansion of its Guaiba plant in Brazil's Rio
Grande Do Sul state.
The company expects to see its wood pulp output jump to 4.1
million tonnes per year after the expanded Brazilian plant
starts operating in the first quarter of 2015.
The capital increase was originally set for up to $750
million. If needed, CMPC could call for another shareholder
meeting to approve an around $250 million capital hike.
CMPC will invest over "$1 billion per year every year in
2013, 2014, 2015," including Guaiba, company President Eliodoro
Matte told reporters after the meeting.
CMPC is also considering issuing bonds for $500 million
during the first half of the year to help fund its Brazilian
expansion plans, Matte added.
Shares in CMPC were trading 0.48 percent lower in midday
Thursday trade, while Chile's blue-chip IPSA stock index
was down 0.64 percent.