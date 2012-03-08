SANTIAGO, March 8 Financial results for Chile forestry and paper company CMPC for full-year 2011, as released on Thursday (in millions of dollars unless otherwise stated).

2011 2010 Net profit 494.47 640.02 Revenue 4,796.52 4,219.17 EBITDA 1,078.41 1,137.78 EPS (cents) 22 29 (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom)