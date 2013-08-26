SANTIAGO Aug 26 Chilean paper company CMPC
on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit
tumbled 16 percent, sharply missing market expectations, as
rising costs in the forestry business outweighed higher export
sales of short-fiber cellulose, used to make writing paper and
tissue.
CMPC reported a net profit for the period of $30.6 million,
below the $55 million forecast in a Reuters poll.
Wood pulp is Chile's second biggest industry after copper
mining, and it has grown rapidly in recent years as companies
have snapped up producers elsewhere in Latin America to feed a
surging demand from China for paper.
Also on Monday, CMPC's Chilean rival Arauco, which is part
of the Empresas Copec empire and one of the world's
biggest wood pulp producers, reported a rise in second-quarter
profit to $150 million.
Arauco is hoping to chop down its high debt pile by focusing
on advancing a string of recent acquisitions, including a giant
complex in Uruguay and plant in Brazil, to profitability.
"Probably this year and next we will endeavor to obtain
income from those investments and reduce our leverage to normal
levels and prepare the company for a second stage of growth,"
Arauco's chief financial officer, Gianfranco Truffello, said on
a call with analysts on Monday.