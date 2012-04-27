* Falling margins on lower export prices hit bottom line

* Revenue in Q1 fell 5 percent

* EBITDA declined 29 percent (Updates with comments from company, details)

SANTIAGO, April 27 Chilean forestry and paper company CMPC's first quarter net profit dropped 18.6 percent on the year, on falling margins due to lower export prices and an unfavorable exchange rate, the company said Friday.

CMPC's first quarter net profit slipped to $114.97 million from $141.27 million in the January to March 2011 period, while revenue likewise decreased to $1,176.98 billion from $1,241.63 billion in the same year-ago period.

"The wood pulp business saw its income drop 21 percent compared to the same period a year ago, mainly on falling export prices for both fibers," CMPC said in a filing with the local securities regulator.

The appreciation of the Chilean peso and other regional currencies versus the U.S. dollar during the first quarter "produced a currency exchange loss of $14 million ... compared with a gain of $30 million in the same period 2011."

EBITDA - or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and appreciation - declined 29 percent year-on-year during the first quarter to $224 million.

CMPC said, however, that compared to the fourth quarter 2011 net profit jumped 58 percent and EBITDA rose 25 percent. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Simon Gardner)