* Andina unions close contract negotiations early

* Copper miners bracing for negotiation-heavy 2013

SANTIAGO Oct 17 Chilean state copper company Codelco has clinched new labor contracts with workers at its massive Andina deposit, union members said on Wednesday, as copper miners brace for a negotiation-heavy 2013.

The contracts at the mine, which produced 234,000 tonnes of the red metal last year, were due to expire on Dec. 1.

The 40-month agreement for the 580-strong SIL union includes a 3.2 percent salary increase as well as bonuses and loans worth 16.486 billion pesos (around $35 million), union Secretary Nelson Caceres told Reuters.

"It was difficult as the other union had already signed, but we exercised our right to negotiate," Caceres said.

World No. 1 copper producer Codelco is now gearing up for key negotiations at its sprawling Chuquicamata mine ahead of a Feb. 28 labor contract expiry.

The c entury -old Chuquicamata has been badly battered by dwindling ore grades and is in the process of being converted into an underground operation, which will lead to job losses.

"(Chuqui) is a division that is going through a difficult time in terms of transition from open pit mining to underground," CEO Thomas Keller said in an interview earlier this week. "We are going to do our best to ensure smooth negotiations."

Chile, the world's leading copper producer, was hit by a wave of labor stoppages last year, as record prices for copper triggered worker demands for higher pay and improved benefits.