BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
SANTIAGO Feb 9 Wet weather has slowed some operations on Saturday at the Andina mine run by Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world's biggest copper producer, the company said in a statement.
"With regard to the open-pit and underground mine, both are operating normally," Codelco said in a statement. "With regard to the concentrator plant, we calculate that today (Saturday) it will start operating under restricted conditions."
The company added that the rest of its mines were functioning normally.
Last year, Andina produced 249,900 tonnes of copper out of Codelco's total 1.65 million tonnes, according to official figures.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.