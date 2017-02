June 22 Global miner Anglo American Plc and world No. 1 copper producer Codelco requested a local court on Friday to extend their negotiation window from June 22 to July 17, the Chilean state-owned miner said in a statement on Friday, confirming earlier reports.

The miners asked for the extension "to allow for talks to continue," Codelco said. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)