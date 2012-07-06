SANTIAGO, July 6 World No. 1 copper producer Codelco doesn't plan to extend its negotiation window with global miner Anglo American Plc beyond July 17, the chairman of the Chilean state-owned company Gerardo Jofre said on Friday.

"We're trying to do it within the given time frame," Jofre said, suggesting the embattled miners are poised to reach a deal in their bitter dispute over Anglo's south-central Chilean copper assets. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)