SANTIAGO, Aug 22 World No.1 copper producer Codelco will pay under $1.8 billion for a stake in global miner Anglo American's south-central Chilean assets and the mining titans are set to end their bitter brawl on Thursday, sources said late on Wednesday. Anglo and Codelco are poised to present a joint request to terminate their months-long legal squabble over coveted copper properties early Thursday in Santiago. The agreement over assets that include Anglo's Los Bronces mine, which could produce 490,000 tonnes of copper annually and become the world's No.5 copper operation, is seen coming before the firms' negotiation window closes on Friday.