* Chile cautions against any effort to block option
* Codelco board signed off on Anglo American Sur option
* Codelco secured $6.75 billion bridging loan in Oct
(Recasts, adds details on option)
By Fabian Andres Cambero
SANTIAGO, Oct 28 Chile cautioned Anglo American
(AAL.L) on Friday that the company must honor state copper
giant Codelco's option to buy a 49 percent stake in key
properties in south-central Chile, which is seen bruising a
surprised Anglo.
The board of Chile's Codelco [CODEL.UL] has signed off on
its option to buy the stake in Anglo American Sur, which it has
a 30-day window to exercise starting on Jan. 1, the miner said
in a statement to Chile's regulator earlier on Friday.
"Anglo American has a duty not to resort to any act or
omission that would put Codelco's right at risk," Finance
Minister Felipe Larrain said at a news conference with Codelco
CEO Diego Hernandez.
It is thought that global financial turbulence led Anglo to
underestimate the likelihood that Codelco would exercise its
option, having passed on it in 2008, market sources said.
Codelco's option gives it a stake in Anglo's properties in
southern Chile, which include the flagship expansion project
Los Bronces, El Soldado mine, the Chagres smelter and Los
Sulfatos and San Enrique Monolito exploration projects,
reinforcing the state miner's position as the world's top
copper producer.
Anglo has invested around $2.8 billion to develop Los
Bronces.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
TABLE-Codelco and Anglo American Sur copper output
[ID:nN1E79B0TC]
TAKE A LOOK-Chile mining struggles
[ID:nN1E77G1YA]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Codelco on Thursday raised $1.15 billion by placing a new
10-year bond at a 4.084 percent yield, which will be used to
refinance liabilities and finance investments in 2012, the
company said.
The state miner said earlier this month it had secured a
$6.75 billion bridging loan from Japan's Mitsui & Co (8031.T)
to allow it to exercise its option. [ID:nN1E79B0IU]
Codelco said at the time it had reached a second accord
that gives it the right, but not the obligation, to pay off
part of the loan extended by Mitsui via the sale of an indirect
stake of half the shares in Anglo Sur acquired.
It said such a sale would be based on the 49 percent stake
in Anglo American Sur's shares being valued at around $9.76
billion.
(With reporting by Clara Ferreira Marques in London; Writing
by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Dale Hudson)