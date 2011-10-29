* Miner plans to exercise option to buy Anglo Sur stake
* Codelco has law on its side - CEO
SANTIAGO, Oct 29 Chile's giant state miner
Codelco says it will defend "with all the necessary tools" its
option to buy a 49-percent stake in key properties owned by
Anglo American (AAL.L) in south-central Chile, Codelco's CEO
said in an interview published on Saturday.
Codelco [CODEL.UL], the world's top copper producer, told
Chile's regulator on Friday that its board had signed off on
its option to buy the stake in Anglo American Sur. It has a
30-day window to exercise the option starting on Jan. 1, 2012.
But speculation has arisen that Anglo may seek to thwart
the deal, possibly by selling some shares to a third party
before January.
"We don't have proof they are trying to do this. But if
they were, Codelco is in a very solid commercial and legal
position" to fight it, Codelco CEO Diego Hernandez told the
Chilean newspaper El Mercurio.
"This is an asset the company has and our obligation is to
defend it with all the necessary tools," he added.
Hernandez said once the deal went through, Anglo American
would have to pay between $850 million and $900 million in
taxes.
The option gives Codelco a stake in Anglo's properties in
southern Chile, which include the flagship Los Bronces
expansion project, El Soldado mine, the Chagres smelter and Los
Sulfatos and San Enrique Monolito exploration projects.
Codelco said earlier this month it had secured a $6.75
billion bridging loan from Japan's Mitsui & Co (8031.T) to
allow it to exercise its option. [ID:nN1E79B0IU]
(Reporting by Moises Avila; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing
by Paul Simao)