By Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, Nov 25 World No.1 copper producer Chile's Codelco said on Friday it is open to negotiating a deal with global miner Anglo American that safeguards the "value" of a disputed asset option, but the two sides have yet to talk.

An extra-judicial agreement between the two mining titans could avert the prospect of a lengthy, acrimonious court battle, which has sent shockwaves through Chile's mining industry.

Anglo ( AAL.L ) shocked Codelco and investors this month when it sold a 24.5 percent stake in its southern Chilean copper properties to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp ( 8058.T ) for $5.4 billion, undermining an option Codelco had to buy a 49 percent stake.

Codelco CEO Diego Hernandez says the state copper giant will defend its right to buy the full 49 percent stake in Anglo American's southern Chilean properties at a price well below market value, but said he had to keep an open mind.

"We can't close ourselves to anything, but we must ensure that the benefit that exercising the option would yield is respected," Hernandez said at a press conference.

Anglo American says Codelco can now only buy a 24.5 percent stake in its Anglo American Sur unit, which includes the Los Bronces and El Soldado mines, the Chagres smelter and Los Sulfatos and San Enrique Monolito exploration projects.

A Chilean court has already blocked Anglo from selling further stakes in its Anglo American Sur unit after Codelco filed an appeal, and both sides are looking at legal options.

But both sides have said they are ready to hold talks.

"We haven't spoken yet," Hernandez said. The ball is seen in Anglo's court after the company said last week it would offer to talk with Codelco.

The possibility of discussing the option's sale to Anglo has passed, Hernandez added, and the state miner's decision to exercise its 49 percent stake option in Anglo's coveted south-central Chilean properties must be accounted for.

"That opportunity is over," he said. "Any potential future conversation is in the context of our decision to exercise the 49 percent (option)."

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Wednesday the country's courts would decide the option contract spat between the companies if they failed to negotiate a deal. [ID:nN1E7AM1WP]

Codelco said on Friday it produced 1.25 million tonnes of copper in the nine months to September, up 3.5 percent from the same period last year, not including its stake in the El Abra mine. [ID:nN1E7AO0GY] (Editing by Simon Gardner and Sofina Mirza-Reid)