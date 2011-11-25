Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
SANTIAGO Nov 25 World No.1 copper producer Chile's Codelco [CODEL.UL] said on Friday it cannot shut the door to having negotiations with global miner Anglo American over a disputed option contract, but has had no new contact.
Anglo shocked world No. 1 copper producer Codelco and investors this month when it sold a 24.5 percent stake in its southern Chilean copper properties to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) for $5.4 billion, undermining an option Codelco had to buy a 49 percent stake.
Codelco CEO Diego Hernandez said the state company still had a right to buy a 49 percent stake in Anglo American's southern Chilean properties, and would defend "the value" of that option. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.