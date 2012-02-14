* Chile Codelco, Anglo in spat over disputed stake option
* Codelco CEO says 2-month talks not renewed
* Mining giants seem headed for protracted legal battle
SANTIAGO, Feb 14 Two months of secretive
talks between Chile's state copper giant Codelco and miner Anglo
American failed to resolve a stake option dispute, so a legal
battle is for now the only way forward, Codelco's CEO told a
local paper's Tuesday edition.
The mining titans have been embroiled in a bitter spat after
Anglo pre-emptively sold 24.5 percent of its
southern-central Chilean properties from under world top copper
producer Codelco.
That stymied Codelco's bid to exercise an option to buy up a
49 percent stake in the proprieties, setting the stage for an
acrimonious legal battle.
"We were talking with Anglo until Jan. 31. I can't reveal
what we discussed, due to a confidentiality contract (for
talks), which lasted for two months and expired," CEO Diego
Hernandez told daily La Tercera's Tuesday edition.
"(The talks) haven't been renewed and that demonstrates that
positions are sufficiently divergent to mean the legal route is
today the only one."
Anglo argues it was entitled to sell a share in the assets
to Japan's Mitsubishi before Codelco's window to
exercise the option in January, while the state miner says Anglo
violated the Chilean legal principle of good faith by selling
the stake.
Anglo has refused to hand over any part of its flagship Sur
properties to Codelco, which argues it has now exercised its
option.
A local judge could request a process of conciliation in
late March to push the sides towards an out-of-court agreement,
Hernandez said, adding the process was a formality.
Both Anglo and Codelco have sued each other for violating
the contract, in a legal battle that could drag on for up to
five years.
(Writing by Alexandra Ulmer. Editing by Simon Gardner)