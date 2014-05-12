SANTIAGO May 12 Chilean President Michelle
Bachelet on Monday named two economists and a lawyer to state
copper producer Codelco's board of directors, stressing that
improving the miner's competitiveness was the key challenge for
the three new members.
Oscar Landerretche, a Massachusetts Institute of
Technology-educated economist who was one of the main architects
of Bachelet's emblematic tax reform project, will become the
chairman of the board.
Economist Dante Contreras, who hold a doctorate from the
University of California, Los Angeles, and lawyer Laura
Albornoz, who received a doctorate from the University of
Sevilla, were also tapped to join the nine-person board, a
statement from the Chilean presidency said.
A looming challenge for the new board is whether world No.1
copper producer Codelco will receive sufficient funds
from the government to finance a massive overhaul of its huge
but tired mines.
Also up in the air is whether current chief executive
officer Thomas Keller will keep his job or whether the new board
will pick a fresh face.
The three new board members replace Fernando Porcile, Juan
Luis Ossa and Andres Tagle.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer Editing by W Simon)