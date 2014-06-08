MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 15
DUBAI, March 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, June 8 Chilean state miner Codelco's chief executive Thomas Keller was removed to avoid "tensions" within the company but plans to contain costs and overhaul old deposits remain intact, its president said in an interview published on Sunday.
The world's biggest copper producer's board, reformed under the country's new center-left president Michelle Bachelet, announced on Friday that it was replacing Keller, seen as close to the conservative bloc.
Keller was not removed due to any substantive disagreement, Oscar Landerretche, an economist and academic who was tapped in May by Bachelet to head the board, told daily newspaper La Tercera.
Rather, the hot-tempered former retail executive who had strained relations with Codelco's powerful unions was removed to bolster unity as the miner charges ahead with a $30 billion investment programme, Landerretche added.
"I share his vision about the company, with a few nuances, but they're not disagreements," Landerretche said.
He praised Keller's success in pushing down costs, and said Codelco's chief priority was ensuring that trend didn't turn.
The success of Codelco's investment plan hinges on forging unity with workers and communities, he stressed, but added the board was not seeking to return to the "strategic alliance" reached with unions during past center-left administrations, where critics said labor groups sought to block urgent reforms that would entail lay-offs. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
WASHINGTON, March 14 U.S. President Donald Trump will nominate Goldman Sachs banker James Donovan as deputy Treasury secretary, the White House said on Tuesday, adding another alumnus of the Wall Street investment bank to his administration.
HONG KONG, March 15 Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday as investors took profits before a U.S. central bank policy meeting that could signal how much monetary tightening to expect during the remainder of the year, with an immediate rate hike fully priced in by markets.