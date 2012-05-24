BRIEF-Intercontinental Hotels notifies guests of payment card incident at 12 properties in the Americas
* IHG notifies guests of payment card incident at 12 properties in the Americas
SANTIAGO May 24 Chile's state copper giant Codelco's CEO Diego Hernandez will resign, effective June 1, the mining titan said in a statement to Chile's regulator on Thursday.
Current CFO Thomas Keller will be the firm's new CEO. The statement cited personal reasons for Hernandez' departure. (Reporting By Santiago newsroom)
* IHG notifies guests of payment card incident at 12 properties in the Americas
* PULMATRIX ANNOUNCES OVER $3.0 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING
* MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY INC. ANNOUNCES $2,125,000 REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING