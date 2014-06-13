SANTIAGO, June 13 The board of Chilean state-run copper miner Codelco tapped on Friday Octavio Araneda as the company's interim chief executive until a definitive replacement is picked.

Last week, the globe's biggest copper miner Codelco removed CEO Thomas Keller to seek new leadership at a pivotal time for the company, a move observers said likely reflected a shift in style rather than major business changes.

Araneda is vice-president of Codelco's central-south operations. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)