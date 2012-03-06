SANTIAGO, March 6 China's copper market remains firm and the global supply and demand dynamic for the metal will remain tight this year, Chile's state copper giant Codelco said on Tuesday.

Codelco's CEO Diego Hernandez said copper prices should remain near last year's levels if the market remains tight. He added Codelco had no plans to issue debt this year, or exploit projects linked to lithium reserves. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero)