BRIEF-CIGNA AND HEALTHCARE PARTNERS FORM ALLIANCE TO DELIVER HEALTH PLANS IN LOS ANGELES
* CO AND HEALTHCARE PARTNERS FORM ALLIANCE TO DELIVER HEALTH PLANS IN LOS ANGELES
SANTIAGO, March 6 China's copper market remains firm and the global supply and demand dynamic for the metal will remain tight this year, Chile's state copper giant Codelco said on Tuesday.
Codelco's CEO Diego Hernandez said copper prices should remain near last year's levels if the market remains tight. He added Codelco had no plans to issue debt this year, or exploit projects linked to lithium reserves. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero)
* CO AND HEALTHCARE PARTNERS FORM ALLIANCE TO DELIVER HEALTH PLANS IN LOS ANGELES
* TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees free cash flow of about $2.8 billion in 2018- CAGNY conference