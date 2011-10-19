* State miner OKs investment for Chuquicamata mine work
* Giant open-pit mine to be turned into underground op
(Updates with background, mine details)
SANTIAGO, Oct 19 Chile state copper giant
Codelco [CODEL.UL] said on Wednesday it had approved investment
of $875 million for initial works to transform Chuquicamata,
the world's No.1 open-pit mine, into an underground operation.
Codelco said the authorization permits the start of the
initial work, which will be geared on exploiting reserves
currently buried under the deposit and will take about five
years, keeping on schedule with plans to finish the overhaul in
the first half of 2019.
The new underground operation is expected to produce
340,000 tonnes of copper annually in what was once the world's
top copper mine, but has been hit in past years by dwindling
ore grades. Chuquicamata's underground copper and molybdenum
reserves are estimated at around 1.7 billion tonnes, the
world's top copper producer said in a statement to Chile's
regulator.
"The underground operation is the only viable solution for
Chuquicamata ... as it will stop being economically profitable
at the end of this decade," Codelco said in the statement.
The state miner plans to spend about $17.5 billion to
increase copper output to 1.8 million tonnes by 2014 and 2.1
million tonnes by 2020.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
TAKE A LOOK-Chile mining struggles [ID:nN1E77G1YA]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Codelco said last week it secured a $6.75 billion bridging
loan from Japan's Mitsui & Co (8031.T), enabling it to exercise
an option to buy a 49 percent stake in Anglo American Sur.
[ID:nN1E79B0IU]
The deal demonstrates Codelco's long-term faith in robust
copper prices despite current market turbulence and indicates
the state company is employing a more private-style business
strategy, analysts say.
Chile's copper output is seen increasing from 5.4 million
tonnes in 2010 to 8.0 million tonnes in 2018, as new projects
and mine revamps help boost production hit by lower ore grades,
labor strife and weather disruptions, an industry group said on
Monday. [ID:nN1E79G159]
(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara, Moises Avila and Felipe
Iturrieta. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)