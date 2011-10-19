* State miner OKs investment for Chuquicamata mine work

* Giant open-pit mine to be turned into underground op (Updates with background, mine details)

SANTIAGO, Oct 19 Chile state copper giant Codelco [CODEL.UL] said on Wednesday it had approved investment of $875 million for initial works to transform Chuquicamata, the world's No.1 open-pit mine, into an underground operation.

Codelco said the authorization permits the start of the initial work, which will be geared on exploiting reserves currently buried under the deposit and will take about five years, keeping on schedule with plans to finish the overhaul in the first half of 2019.

The new underground operation is expected to produce 340,000 tonnes of copper annually in what was once the world's top copper mine, but has been hit in past years by dwindling ore grades. Chuquicamata's underground copper and molybdenum reserves are estimated at around 1.7 billion tonnes, the world's top copper producer said in a statement to Chile's regulator.

"The underground operation is the only viable solution for Chuquicamata ... as it will stop being economically profitable at the end of this decade," Codelco said in the statement.

The state miner plans to spend about $17.5 billion to increase copper output to 1.8 million tonnes by 2014 and 2.1 million tonnes by 2020. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

TAKE A LOOK-Chile mining struggles [ID:nN1E77G1YA] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Codelco said last week it secured a $6.75 billion bridging loan from Japan's Mitsui & Co ( 8031.T ), enabling it to exercise an option to buy a 49 percent stake in Anglo American Sur. [ID:nN1E79B0IU]

The deal demonstrates Codelco's long-term faith in robust copper prices despite current market turbulence and indicates the state company is employing a more private-style business strategy, analysts say.

Chile's copper output is seen increasing from 5.4 million tonnes in 2010 to 8.0 million tonnes in 2018, as new projects and mine revamps help boost production hit by lower ore grades, labor strife and weather disruptions, an industry group said on Monday. [ID:nN1E79G159] (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara, Moises Avila and Felipe Iturrieta. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)