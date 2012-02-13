SANTIAGO Feb 13 State copper giant
Codelco said on Monday mining operations at its giant
Chuquicamata division, which accounts for more than a quarter of
its annual output, were gradually resuming after they were
disrupted by poor weather on Sunday.
Operations at Codelco's Chuquicamata and Radomiro Tomic
divisions in Chile's far north, which between them account for
around half of the world No.1 copper producer's annual output,
were temporarily disrupted on Sunday after heavy rains.
Codelco said in a statement Chuquicamata's mining operations
were being gradually restarted pending visibility due to fog.
It's refining and smelter operations were normal. Operations at
Radomiro Tomic were running normally, though with caution given
poor weather is expected to last until Wednesday, it added.
Chuquicamata produced around 528,000 tonnes in 2010, though
output in the first 9-months of 2011 pointed to an annual
decline, while Radomiro Tomic produced some 375,000 tonnes in
2010, and was on course to increase output in 2011.
Codelco, which owns around 11 percent of the world's copper
reserves, mined 1.735 million tonnes of the red metal in 2011,
but has been battling labor strife, extreme weather and ageing
mines.
CEO Diego Hernandez has said Codelco will struggle to match
2011 output levels this year.
