SANTIAGO Dec 12 Chile's Codelco, the world's largest copper miner, said on Thursday it will implement measures to safeguard production at its massive Chuquicamata mine, where a strike caused the company to halt smelting operations.

The shutdown, which started on Dec. 3, has cost the smelter 11,000 tonnes of copper concentrate but hasn't affected other operations at the mine, state-run Codelco said in a statement.

"That could change if other areas are forced to stop operating due to the interruption of the production chain. If we can't get copper concentrate out of Chuquicamata, we won't be able to meet targets," the miner said.

Codelco said it was evaluating possible contingency measures to assure continuity of operations but did not specify what those measures were.

It reiterated it wants to reach a deal with the union, which is protesting for higher pay.

The company is in the midst of a sometimes tense overhaul of the century-old Chuquicamata to turn the mine into a sprawling underground complex.

Lay-offs have already occurred at the mine, located in the northern Atacama desert, and some workers fear further cuts may be ahead as the company downsizes and seeks to boost efficiency.

Chuquicamata produced 237,000 tonnes of copper in the January to September period of this year, down roughly 5 percent from the same period of 2012, as ore grades dwindle.

The Chuquicamata smelter was also processing mineral from Codelco's new Ministro Hales mine.