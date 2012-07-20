(Adds comment from Codelco, details)

SANTIAGO, July 20 World No. 1 copper producer Codelco's underground Chuquicamata mine is operating normally, despite a strike by a group of contract workers, the Chilean state-owned miner said on Friday.

The main access road to the century-old Chuquicamata, which produced 443,000 tonnes of copper last year, was blocked by Metalcav contract workers, forcing Codelco to use an alternate access road.

"Workers entered (the mine) without major difficulties, except for a delay in the entrance for workers of the 'A' shift due to the road block on the Calama to Chuquicamata route," Codelco said.

Around 500 contract workers at three of Codelco's northern deposits were expected to strike on Friday, the national federation of contract workers said late Thursday. Codelco said the unrest wouldn't affect output.

World-leading copper producer Chile has in the past years been hit by a series of labor actions encouraged by record prices for the red metal.

According to the contract workers federation, talks with the Metalcav contract workers broke down over demands for larger salary increases and heftier bonuses to end strikes.

Early on Thursday, union leaders blocked access to Chuquicamata's "industrial areas" for three hours, Codelco said. Police forces had to be called in to free up access. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Andrew Hay and Bernadette Baum)