SANTIAGO Dec 3 Chile's Codelco, the world's
largest copper miner, said on Tuesday it has halted smelting
operations at its massive Chuquicamata mine after a group of
workers failed to show up for their shifts in protest for higher
pay.
The company did not say whether the stoppage could affect
output at the mine, Codelco's third-biggest.
State-owned Codelco is in the midst of a
sometimes tense overhaul of century-old Chuquicamata to turn the
mine into a sprawling underground complex.
Lay-offs have already hit the mine, located in the northern
Atacama desert, and some workers fear further cuts may be ahead
as the company downsizes and seeks to boost efficiency.
Chuquicamata produced 237,000 tonnes of copper in the
January to September period of this year, a roughly 5 percent
fall compared with the same period of 2012, as ore grades
dwindle.
The Chuquicamata smelter is also processing mineral from
Codelco's new Ministro Hales mine.