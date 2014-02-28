REFILE-METALS-London copper eyes biggest weekly gain in five
MELBOURNE, March 17 London copper steadied on Friday but was set to mark its biggest weekly advance since mid-February, supported by a softer dollar and ongoing mine supply concerns.
SANTIAGO Feb 28 Workers at state copper company Codelco's key El Teniente mine approved an early contract agreement on Friday, likely defusing the risk of strikes at the Chilean company's top deposit.
The unions had very narrowly rejected the same company offer earlier this month, but in a fresh vote decided to accept the deal, which includes a one-off bonus and loans worth around $37,500.
"The El Teniente division wrapped up the collective bargaining process early and avoided a conflict with unions," Codelco said in a statement.
The 48-month long contract affects 4,200 workers. El Teniente's next collective negotiation is slated for the second half of 2017.
Mining companies in Chile are increasingly offering sweetened deals to their workers to avoid strikes from workers seeking a bigger share of a mining bonanza in the copper powerhouse.
World No.1 copper producer Codelco is in a tight place at the moment, with global copper prices ebbing, cash running low and costs inching up.
El Teniente was the company's most productive deposit between January and September of last year, mining 327,000 tonnes of red metal in the period.
MELBOURNE, March 17 London copper steadied on Friday but was set to mark its biggest weekly advance since mid-February, supported by a softer dollar and ongoing mine supply concerns.
TOKYO, March 17 The Japanese government is not considering steps to support embattled conglomerate Toshiba Corp , Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.
* Autocanada inc. Announces 2016 annual and fourth quarter results