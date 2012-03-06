SANTIAGO, March 6 The world's top copper producer, Chile's Codelco, plans to invest over $4.3 billion this year, CEO Diego Hernandez said on Tuesday.

The state miner has several key projects planned as part of long-term investment plan valued at about $17 billion to boost output to over 2.1 million tonnes by 2020 and counteract dwindling ore grades. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero)