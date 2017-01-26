(Adds details of incident, statement from Codelco)
SANTIAGO Jan 26 Chile's state-owned miner
Codelco suspended mining operations at its Andina
copper mine after a worker died in an accident, the company said
on Thursday.
The company said the incident occurred around midday while
the worker was performing maintenance tasks in an underground
section of the mine. Codelco activated security protocols and
launched an investigation to determine the cause of the
incident.
"Critical production processes are still operating" despite
the halt in mining operations, the company told Reuters.
Chile is the world's largest copper producer, and Codelco is
the largest company by output.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by
James Dalgleish)