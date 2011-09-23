* Codelco sees steep fall in copper prices near end
* Copper crashing on global turmoil, not supply fears-CEO
* CEO Hernandez says optimistic on medium, long-term
(Adds CEO quotes, background, byline)
By Fabian Cambero
SANTIAGO, Sept 23 A sharp slide in global copper
prices is likely bottoming out, Chile copper giant Codelco
[CODEL.UL] CEO Diego Hernandez said on Friday, adding he was
optimistic long-term and supply and demand remained tight.
Hernandez said the sharp sell-off -- copper CMCU3 fell to
its lowest level in more than a year on Friday on escalating
fears over an economic slowdown in the United States -- was due
to global economic turmoil, not supply and demand.
"The fall in prices isn't related to copper's supply and
demand, it's related to global economic turmoil," Hernandez
said. But prices "seem to suggest they are reaching a floor."
Tight supply and demand dynamics will help stabilize
prices, he added.
World consumption exceeded production by 130,000 tonnes in
the first half of the year, according to the International
Copper Study Group, and supply deficits have been stoked by
Chilean labor turmoil and extreme weather. [ID:nS1E78J1EG]
Chinese demand ebbed in the first half of the year compared
to the same period last year, Hernandez said, but added that he
sees Chinese growth remaining solid.
"We're optimistic in the medium and long-term," Hernandez
said.
"But we expect a lot of turbulence in the short-term."
World top copper producer Codelco said earlier this month
it had produced 818,000 tonnes of copper in the first half of
2011, up 2.4 percent from a year earlier despite labor
disruptions. [ID:nS1E78C0IJ]
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing
by Simon Gardner, Phil Berlowitz)