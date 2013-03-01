SANTIAGO, March 1 Codelco, the world's No. 1 copper producer, plans to invest more than $2.8 billion this year in its main projects, the Chilean state miner said in a presentation on Friday.

The company has launched an ambitious long-term investment plan of about $28 billion to boost output at its aging mines.

Codelco is aiming to produce more than 2 million tonnes of the red metal by 2021, a big leap from last year's less than 1.7 million tonnes.