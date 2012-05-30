SANTIAGO May 30 Chile's giant state copper firm Codelco's incoming Chief Executive 0fficer Thomas Keller is on "a mission" to seek a deal with Anglo American Plc over a festering, multi-billion dollar contract dispute, the firm's chairman Gerardo Jofre said on Wednesday.

Codelco sources said earlier on Wednesday that Keller is out of the country, and local media have reported he is in London to hold talks with global miner Anglo.

Jofre added negotiations will likely take place in various locations. (Reporting By Fabian Cambero; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)