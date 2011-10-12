* Codelco expects to exercise Anglo American Sur option

SANTIAGO, Oct 12 Chile's state copper giant Codelco [CODEL.UL] said on Wednesday it secured a $6.75 billion bridging loan from Japan's Mitsui & Co, enabling it to exercise an option to buy a 49 percent stake in Anglo American Sur.

Codelco, the world's top copper producer, said it would decide in January whether to exercise its option, which has a 30-day window starting Jan. 1. It said it was working on the basis that it would exercise the option.

Codelco also subscribed an annual sales contract of 30,000 tonnes of fine copper a year with Mitsui ( 8031.T ) along with the loan, it said.

"If, as we currently anticipate, we exercise the option to buy, we expect to work closely with Anglo American, with whom we already have a mutually collaborative relationship in the Andina and Los Bronces mines," Codelco CEO Diego Hernandez said in the statement.

Hernandez said the option was a "very good investment opportunity" for Codelco, adding that price volatility that has seen a sharp sell-off for the red metal in recent weeks did not affect the company's investment decisions.

He said a final decision on whether to exercise the option, to be made in January, would depend on market conditions.

There is no plan to merge operations at the Andina Unit and Anglo American Sur, Hernandez said.

The deal with Mitsui & Co marks a positive turning point in Codelco's business strategy and underlines the state company's faith in copper's long-term price potential, said Gustavo Lagos, a professor at the Santiago-based Catholic University's Mining Center.

"This is a really important announcement," Lagos said. "I think the most important is the market optimism (it shows)... it's also extraordinary that, without indebting itself, the company has the possibility to acquire very important deposits."

Codelco passed up the option to take a stake in the Anglo American Sur properties, which include the Los Bronces and El Soldado mines, the Chagres smelter and Los Sulfatos and San Enrique Monolito exploration projects, in 2009. If Codelco does not take up the option in January, its next purchasing window is in January 2015.

Anglo American Sur is one of Anglo American's ( AAL.L ) three businesses in Chile. The company "will consider the implications of Codelco's announcement," it said in a brief statement on Wednesday.

A key aim in obtaining financing from Mitsui was to avoid incurring debt that could compromise Codelco's investment plans, the state company said in a statement. It said it plans to spend about $17.5 billion to increase copper production to 1.8 million tonnes by 2014 and 2.1 million tonnes by 2020.

"The accord subscribed with Mitsui gives us the necessary resources to exercise our buy option of Anglo Sur shares," CFO Thomas Keller said. "At the same time it gives us flexibility to convert this financing into an obligation that is paid exclusively with income generated by (Codelco's) participation in Anglo Sur and without guarantees by Codelco."

Codelco said it had reached a second accord that gives it the right, but not the obligation, to pay off part of the loan extended by Mitsui via the sale of an indirect stake of half the shares in Anglo Sur acquired. It said such a sale would be based on the 49 percent stake in Anglo American Sur's shares being valued at around $9.76 billion.