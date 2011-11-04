* Copper giant says loans aimed at refinancing debt

SANTIAGO, Nov 4 Chile's giant state miner Codelco [CODEL.UL] has secured banking loans worth $850 million to refinance debt obligations coming to maturity in 2012, a senior executive said in an interview published on Friday.

The announcement follows the $1.15 billion that Codelco, the world's top copper producer, raised last month by placing a new 10-year bond at a 4.084 percent yield, to refinance liabilities and finance investments in 2012.

The two credit-raising moves mean Codelco has covered "an important part" of its funding for 2012, Jose Antonio Alvarez, a top finance manager at the firm, told Chilean newspaper Diario Financiero. A Codelco spokesman confirmed the report.

Codelco has secured loans from HSBC Holdings ( HSBA.L ), Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ ( 8306.T ) and Export Development Canada (EDC), Canada's export credit agency, for $250 million each and a loan from Mizuho ( 8411.T ) for $100 million, Alvarez said.

"In 2012 we have maturities for $733 million, so we wanted to act early and sign off on credit loans from these four banks," Alvarez told Diario Financiero. "(These credit lines) will allow us to fulfill our obligations while the $1.15 billion will go to partially finance 2012 investment plans."

The copper giant has several key projects planned as part of a $17.5 billion investment plan to boost annual output to over 2.1 million tonnes by 2020. [ID:nN1E76908E]

"My impression is that we're fulfilling an important part of the financing required for next year," Alvarez said, in reference to the loans agreement and bond issue.

Codelco surprised the market by announcing last month that it had secured a $6.75 billion bridging loan from Japan's Mitsui & Co ( 8031.T ) enabling it to exercise an option to buy up to 49 percent in Anglo American Sur, Anglo's flagship copper entity in Chile. [ID:nN1E79B0IU]