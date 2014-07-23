SANTIAGO, July 23 World number one copper
producer Codelco confirmed on Wednesday that a key piece of
roasting equipment at its Ministro Hales mine was operating at
90 percent capacity, following a start-up delay that a source
had said was the cause of canceled copper sales to China.
Earlier on Wednesday, a union chief told Reuters that the
roaster was operating at 90 percent and should be at 100 percent
by August or September.
Some auxiliary equipment for the roaster was being modified
in order to ensure continuity in its operation, Codelco said in
an emailed statement to Reuters.
The Chilean state miner had asked some buyers of refined
copper in China to cancel shipments due to continued problems at
Ministro Hales, sources told Reuters earlier this month. The
roaster built to process high arsenic ores was not working as
expected, one source said.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Chris Reese)