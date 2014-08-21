By Fabian Cambero
| SANTIAGO
SANTIAGO Aug 21 A key production unit at
Chilean state copper miner Codelco's Ministro Hales
deposit is now operating normally and nearly at full capacity
after a start-up delay, the mine's union chief told Reuters on
Thursday.
In July, world No. 1 copper producer Codelco said for the
first time that its newest mine was behind schedule because of
problems with its roaster, which sources said forced it to
cancel sales in China.
The roaster removes arsenic from the ore at Ministro Hales.
However, even at full capacity it will not be able to
process all the mine's material, so Codelco has struck a deal to
mix it with clean concentrate in Taiwan, sources said earlier
this month.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito;
Editing by Steve Orlofsky)