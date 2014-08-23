BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO Aug 22 A key piece of equipment that had delayed full production at Codelco's newest mine in Chile is now stable and working properly, the world's No.1 copper producer said on Friday, confirming comments made by a union leader on Thursday.
The roaster at the Ministro Hales mine is working as expected and has been functioning in a stable and continuous way, Claudio Olguin, the head of state-run Codelco's Ministro Hales division told Reuters.
Production was now in line with expectations for the period, he added.
The roaster in question is designed to remove arsenic from ore at the project, necessary to make copper concentrate that is saleable for the global market.
However, technical issues delayed its full start-up, forcing Codelco to cancel some sales to Chinese smelters.
Even at full capacity, the roaster cannot deal with all the high-arsenic material from Ministro Hales, and Codelco has taken the unusual step of using a Taiwanese blending facility to mix some of its concentrate in with clean concentrate, sources said earlier this month.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.