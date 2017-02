SANTIAGO Oct 12 Chile's state copper giant Codelco [CODEL.UL] said on Wednesday it would decide in January whether to exercise an option to buy a 49 percent share stake in Anglo American Sur (AAL.L), pending market conditions.

Codelco said earlier on Wednesday it had secured a $6.75 billion bridging loan from Japan's Mitsui to finance the purchase, and said it was working on the basis it would in fact exercise the option. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Marguerita Choy)