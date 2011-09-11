* Decision reflects market uncertainty - Codelco official

* State copper giant begins sales season in October

SANTIAGO, Sept 11 Chile's Codelco, the world's top copper producer, said some of its European and U.S. clients asked to cancel orders due to fears there will be less demand amid global financial turmoil, a newspaper reported on Sunday.

Codelco [CODEL.UL] did not reveal the amount or value of the cancellations. The state company begins its sales season in October and local media say it has committed to selling 80 percent of its 2012 production.

"This reflects the uncertainty in these markets," Rodrigo Toro, vice president at Codelco, told El Mercurio newspaper.

The cancellation requests are being negotiated because the company has long-standing relations with its clients, Toro was quoted as saying.

Surging demand from China, the world's leading copper consumer, and supply fears helped lift copper prices to record highs this year, but they have since fallen back due to uneasiness over the world economy.

Despite the outlook, local analysts say Codelco, which produces about one tenth of the world's mined copper, will have no trouble finding buyers in a market avid for the red metal.

Although jitters over a global recession have hit copper prices, labor unrest and extreme weather in Chile and other copper-producing countries have affected production. A tight global copper market is expected in the medium term. [ID:nN1E77B0S7]

The company expects to raise its copper output to 1.8 million tonnes by 2014 and 2.1 million by 2020 from the current 1.7 million through structural projects. Codelco's profits surged 47 percent to $5.8 billion in 2010. [ID:nN08136598] (Reporting by Moises Avila; Writing by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by Dale Hudson)