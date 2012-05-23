* Codelco Q1 output falls 10 pct vs Q1 2011 to 373,000 tonnes

* Lower ore grades seen improving in H2

* Codelco sees 2012 output at 1.708 mln tonnes (Adds cash costs, molybdenum output, background)

By Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, May 23 The world's top copper producer, Chile's Codelco, said on Wednesday its output fell 10 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier to 373,000 tonnes, but said it was on target to produce 1.708 million tonnes this year.

Codelco produced 414,000 tonnes of copper in the first quarter of 2011, but output was hit during the first three months of this year by dwindling ore grades -- which the state mining giant sees improving in the second half of the year.

The century-old, massive Chuquicamata mine's production fell sharply to 60,000 tonnes from 100,000 tonnes during the same quarter last year, though output at the promising Andina mine improved to 62,000 tonnes.

"We are confident we will reach our (annual output) target of 1.708 million tonnes," CEO Diego Hernandez told a news conference, as lower ore grades had already been factored into annual production forecasts.

Hernandez said he sees market supply and demand fundamentals remaining tight and does not see copper prices dropping much, despite volatility in global markets amid Europe's swirling crisis.

Copper fell on Wednesday in London to a 4-1/2-month low, hit hard by a frenzy of risk-averse selling tied to global growth concerns, but miners point to brisk long-term growth forecasts for Asian giants China and India and curtailed metal supply as supporting prices in the long-term.

Hernandez said Codelco would push ahead with investment projects as planned, and that copper price fluctuations and rising operational costs would not trigger delays in the miner's ambitious $22 billion portfolio of projects planned by 2020.

Codelco's cash costs in the first quarter of the year were $1.30 per pound of copper, rising from 2011's average $1.16 per pound due to higher energy costs, exchange rate fluctuations and inflation.

Miners in world No.1 copper producer Chile have been hit by soaring energy prices, labor unrest triggered by high metal prices and unusual, extreme weather in the mineral-rich Atacama, the world's driest desert.

Codelco said earlier on Wednesday its profits before tax and extraordinary items fell 38 percent during the January-March period from a year earlier to $1.445 billion, due to lower prices for copper, Chile's top export.

The miner, which produces roughly 11 percent of the world's copper, also produced 4,000 tonnes of molybdenum in the first quarter of the year, down from 6,000 tonnes in the same period of 2011.

Codelco produced a record 1.735 million tonnes of copper last year, but the firm forecasts its 2012 output will dip before rising to 2.1 million tonnes by 2020 as its ambitious expansion plans come on line.

ANGLO NEGOTIATIONS

A month-long break from bitter legal proceedings is a final opportunity for Codelco and global miner Anglo American to head off a lengthy court battle over a multibillion dollar contract dispute, Hernandez said.

The two miners agreed on Tuesday to go back to the negotiating table in a push to end a damaging and increasingly acrimonious dispute over Anglo American's operations in the country's central-south region.

Hernandez did not provide further details on the reactivation of the confidential talks over Codelco's option to buy up to 49 percent of Anglo's flagship south-central Chile properties. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)