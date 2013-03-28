UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
SANTIAGO, March 28 The world's No. 1 copper producer, Chile's Codelco, said on Thursday its 2012 output skid 5.1 percent to 1.647 million tonnes, excluding production from its stakes in the Anglo Sur and El Abra mines, due to dwindling performance at its ageing mines.
Lower ore grades, harder rocks and deeper deposits crimped output last year, the state-run miner said. But Codelco added that profits before tax and extraordinary items jumped 7 percent in 2012 to $7.518 billion.
Codelco has said it expects to produce more this year than last, as the new Ministro Hales mine comes on line.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.