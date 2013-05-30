UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
SANTIAGO May 30 Codelco, the world's No. 1 copper producer, said on Thursday its red metal output rose 2.9 percent in the first quarter to about 385,000 tonnes due to improvements at the Chuquicamata, Radomiro Tomic and El Teniente deposits.
The state miner will propel production to a record this year, boosted by its new slice of the coveted Los Bronces deposit and the launch of its Ministro Hales mine, Chief Executive Thomas Keller told Reuters last month.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.