SANTIAGO May 30 Codelco, the world's No. 1 copper producer, said on Thursday its red metal output rose 2.9 percent in the first quarter to about 385,000 tonnes due to improvements at the Chuquicamata, Radomiro Tomic and El Teniente deposits.

The state miner will propel production to a record this year, boosted by its new slice of the coveted Los Bronces deposit and the launch of its Ministro Hales mine, Chief Executive Thomas Keller told Reuters last month.