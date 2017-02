SANTIAGO, Sept 13 The world's top copper producer, Chile's Codelco [CODEL.UL], said Tuesday it produced 818,000 tonnes of copper in the first half of 2011, up 2.4 percent from the same period last year.

The state-run miner said profits rose 70 percent during the January-June period to $3.9 billion. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by John Picinich)