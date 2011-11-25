Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
SANTIAGO Nov 25 The world's top copper producer, Chile's Codelco [CODEL.UL], said on Friday it produced 1.25 million tonnes of copper in the nine months to September, up 3.5 percent from the same period last year.
The state-run miner said pre-tax profits rose 37 percent during the January-September period from a year earlier to $5.3 billion.
Codelco is having one of its best production years ever, and will beat its 1.7 million tonne output target for 2011, Chairman Gerardo Jofre told Reuters on Wednesday. [ID:nN1E7AM1XL] (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.