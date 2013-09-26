SANTIAGO, Sept 26 Leading copper producer
Codelco will seek a significant rise in 2014 copper premiums due
mostly to renewed strong demand from top buyer China, but the
jump will be lower than many have predicted, a source close to
the Chilean miner told Reuters on Thursday ahead of annual
contract negotiations.
The source said the state miner expects the increase to be
in line with terms touted by Europe's biggest copper smelter
Aurubis, which has said it expects to raise premiums by 22
percent to around $105 per tonne next year.
Aurubis' rate sparked some projections Codelco's premiums
could rise to around $135-140, but the source said that would be
too aggressive.
Japanese smelters shocked the market with a proposed 45
percent increase in charges to Chinese end users. Subsequent
estimates that Codelco could seek $130-$150 premiums in China is
likely less off the mark, though still high.
Codelco, whose premiums are seen as an industry benchmark,
wants the rate to reflect a strong market, chiefly buoyed by
surprisingly robust demand from China. But it cannot stray too
far the numbers that have already been quoted, the source added.
Premiums for the United States are also set to post a
significant jump.
The exact figures to be put forth at negotiation tables have
not been settled yet, the source stressed.
Premiums to China this year stood at $98 while European
rates fell to $85.
Santiago-based Codelco also expects 2014 global copper ore
treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) to rise above $80 a
tonne and 8 cents a lb from this year's $70 a tonne and 7 cents
a lb.