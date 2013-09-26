* 2014 copper premiums set to rise in China, Europe
* Producers seeking higher terms amid renewed optimism
* Final numbers to be hashed out in coming weeks
By Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero
SANTIAGO, Sept 26 Leading copper producer
Codelco will seek a significant rise in 2014 copper premiums due
mostly to renewed strong demand from top buyer China, but the
jump will be lower than many have predicted, a source close to
the Chilean miner told Reuters on Thursday ahead of annual
contract negotiations.
The source said the state miner expects the rise won't be
"enormously different" to that touted by Europe's biggest copper
smelter Aurubis, which has said it expects to raise premiums by
22 percent to around $105 per tonne next year.
Aurubis' rate sparked some projections Codelco's
premiums could rise to around $135-140, but the source said that
would be too "aggressive."
Japanese smelters shocked the market with a proposed 45
percent increase in charges to Chinese end users. Subsequent
estimates that Codelco could seek $130-$150 premiums in China is
likely less off the mark, though still high.
Codelco, whose premiums are seen as an industry benchmark,
wants the rate to reflect a resurgent market. But it cannot
stray too far from the numbers that have already been quoted,
the source added.
Premiums for the United States are also set to post a
significant jump.
The exact figures to be put forth at negotiation tables have
not been settled yet, the source stressed. When contacted by
Reuters, Codelco said it doesn't comment on premiums, which are
paid in addition to the London Metal Exchange copper prices
.
REKINDLED OPTIMISM
The drive to seek higher rates underlines a renewed
confidence among producers-- especially when compared with this
year's premiums, which stood at $98 in China and $85 in Europe.
But spot rates have lept far above those numbers, giving
producers more leverage to seek steeper premiums for next year.
"This year has been an anomaly," one Chile-based trader said
in reference to the discrepancy between the two rates. As a
result, he predicts Chinese premiums will be around $145 while
European premiums will settle at roughly $120.
Recent data in China, which consumes about 40 percent of the
world's red metal, points to a tentative turnaround in the
world's second-largest economy.
But market dynamics have also played a role in tightening
the market. Warehouse incentives to attract metal, as well as a
wide contango and low-cost financing, make it profitable for
traders to store the metal for long periods of time and sell at
a future date.
And while copper is down roughly 9 percent so far this year,
it has recovered from a three-year low of $6,602 a tonne touched
in June.
Still, some market participants warn the global economy
remains fragile, and that steep premium hikes may be overly
ambitious.
Next year's global copper ore treatment and refining charges
(TC/RCs) could rise above $80 a tonne and 8 cents a lb from this
year's $70 a tonne and 7 cents a lb, according to the source.
TC/RCs are paid by miners to smelters to refine concentrate
into metal. As the supply of concentrate increases, the demand
for smelting capacity and the charges also rise, translating
into higher profits for smelters.
Codelco pulls major weight on the global copper market, as
it produces around 1.7 million tonnes of copper per year-
roughly 10 percent of the world's output.
And while avid consumer China remains its top client,
Codelco is interested in increasing its metal shipments to the
United States, according to the source.