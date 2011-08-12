* Profit turned over to state seen above 2010 levels
* Unprecedented world demand boosts Codelco- chairman
* Chairman says 2011 output likely below estimate
(Updates with comment from union, adds background, table)
By Fabian Cambero
SEWELL CAMP, Chile, Aug 12 Output at the
world's top copper producer, Chile's Codelco, could fall below
initial 2011 estimates, but higher prices for the industrial
metal are expected to boost this year's profits, top executives
said on Friday.
State copper giant Codelco [CODEL.UL] will likely post a
bigger profit this year than in 2010, Chairman Gerardo Jofre
said at Sewell Camp near the El Teniente deposit. He said
output might be under the latest 1.7 million tonne estimate for
2011.
"In 2010, Codelco gave Chile a profit of $5.8 billion, and
if current copper prices remain as they are, it is very likely
that Codelco will top that number," Jofre said.
"I think we're going to be a little under what we were
expecting to produce," he said of Codelco output for 2011.
Demand from booming China, the world's leading copper
consumer, and supply fears have helped push copper prices to
record-highs this year, though they have since fallen back amid
world economic turmoil.
China's copper cathodes imports have picked up after a
decrease in the first half of the year, Codelco's CEO Diego
Hernandez said at the same event on Friday.
"We think (Chinese) demand will remain firm in the second
half of the year," Hernandez said. "We expect prices to be at
current levels come year-end."
Codelco, which produces about one tenth of the world's
mined copper, has struggled in recent years to sustain output
levels as aging mines and dwindling ore grades hit yields.
Codelco's [CODEL.UL] profits surged 47 percent to $5.8
billion in 2010, with a rise in copper prices to record highs
more than compensating for a 0.8 percent fall in production
from 2009 to 1.688 million tonnes.[ID:nN08136598]
LABOR TENSIONS EASE
Labor unrest and extreme weather has hit Chile and Codelco
this year, further stoking supply fears and helping propel
prices close to four-month highs earlier this month.
Codelco workers staged a 24-hour strike in July called by
union leaders critical of a restructuring they say could
threaten government ownership of its world-class deposits and
prompt massive layoffs. [Id:nN1E76B0F0]
Codelco union leaders met with Hernandez late on Thursday
to ease tensions in the wake of the first company-wide strike
in almost two decades.
"We think we've successfully attained what we wanted after
the July 11th strike," El Teniente union leader Julio Jalil
told Reuters on Friday. "Now they're going to give us more
participation (in decision-making) in the main issues at
Codelco's divisions."
Jalil said the federation and management inked a deal to
increase union participation in decision-making, a move likely
to avert another stoppage in the short-term.
Hernandez said the meeting was very positive.
Chilean mining has been hit by multiple other labor
disputes this year, including a two-week stoppage at the
world's top copper mine Escondida that ended this month, as
copper miners across the world have staged strikes to demand a
bigger share of a global copper boom. [ID:nN1E76Q181]
A tight global copper market with prices likely to hold
above $3 a pound but below $5 in the medium term are expected,
Codelco's Hernandez, told Reuters in Melbourne last week.
[ID:nL3E7J40QG]
(Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Alonso Soto and
David Gregorio)