* Profit turned over to state seen above 2010 levels

* Unprecedented world demand boosts Codelco- chairman

* Chairman says 2011 output likely below estimate (Updates with comment from union, adds background, table)

By Fabian Cambero

SEWELL CAMP, Chile, Aug 12 Output at the world's top copper producer, Chile's Codelco, could fall below initial 2011 estimates, but higher prices for the industrial metal are expected to boost this year's profits, top executives said on Friday.

State copper giant Codelco [CODEL.UL] will likely post a bigger profit this year than in 2010, Chairman Gerardo Jofre said at Sewell Camp near the El Teniente deposit. He said output might be under the latest 1.7 million tonne estimate for 2011.

"In 2010, Codelco gave Chile a profit of $5.8 billion, and if current copper prices remain as they are, it is very likely that Codelco will top that number," Jofre said.

"I think we're going to be a little under what we were expecting to produce," he said of Codelco output for 2011.

Demand from booming China, the world's leading copper consumer, and supply fears have helped push copper prices to record-highs this year, though they have since fallen back amid world economic turmoil.

China's copper cathodes imports have picked up after a decrease in the first half of the year, Codelco's CEO Diego Hernandez said at the same event on Friday.

"We think (Chinese) demand will remain firm in the second half of the year," Hernandez said. "We expect prices to be at current levels come year-end."

Codelco, which produces about one tenth of the world's mined copper, has struggled in recent years to sustain output levels as aging mines and dwindling ore grades hit yields.

Codelco's [CODEL.UL] profits surged 47 percent to $5.8 billion in 2010, with a rise in copper prices to record highs more than compensating for a 0.8 percent fall in production from 2009 to 1.688 million tonnes.[ID:nN08136598]

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

For TAKE A LOOK on Chile mining: [ID:nN1E76A0OJ]

For graphic on Codelco mines: r.reuters.com/fab62s

For Codelco output graphic: r.reuters.com/cab62s

For graphic on Chile mines: r.reuters.com/gyz52s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

LABOR TENSIONS EASE

Labor unrest and extreme weather has hit Chile and Codelco this year, further stoking supply fears and helping propel prices close to four-month highs earlier this month.

Codelco workers staged a 24-hour strike in July called by union leaders critical of a restructuring they say could threaten government ownership of its world-class deposits and prompt massive layoffs. [Id:nN1E76B0F0]

Codelco union leaders met with Hernandez late on Thursday to ease tensions in the wake of the first company-wide strike in almost two decades.

"We think we've successfully attained what we wanted after the July 11th strike," El Teniente union leader Julio Jalil told Reuters on Friday. "Now they're going to give us more participation (in decision-making) in the main issues at Codelco's divisions."

Jalil said the federation and management inked a deal to increase union participation in decision-making, a move likely to avert another stoppage in the short-term.

Hernandez said the meeting was very positive.

Chilean mining has been hit by multiple other labor disputes this year, including a two-week stoppage at the world's top copper mine Escondida that ended this month, as copper miners across the world have staged strikes to demand a bigger share of a global copper boom. [ID:nN1E76Q181]

A tight global copper market with prices likely to hold above $3 a pound but below $5 in the medium term are expected, Codelco's Hernandez, told Reuters in Melbourne last week. [ID:nL3E7J40QG]

(Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Alonso Soto and David Gregorio)