SANTIAGO, July 15 Codelco, Chile's state-owned copper producer, said it suspended construction work at its northern mines on Monday after a contract workers' protest turned violent, though production has not been affected.

Some 300 contract workers building the Ministro Hales mine blocked access roads to the campsite and staged a protest that turned violent, Codelco, the world's No. 1 copper producer, said in a statement.

"There is a situation that is beyond our control and in order to protect the integrity of the 5,000 workers and personnel that sleep at the campsite, as well as the company's assets, the corporation has found it necessary to suspend" construction, Codelco said.

Codelco is in the midst of building the roughly $3 billion Ministro Hales mine, scheduled to come on line at the end of this year and produce around 183,000 tonnes of copper a year. It is also expanding some of its massive, ageing mines in the North, including Chuquicamata and Radomiro Tomic.

Protests have "interrupted the activities of projects under construction, but have not until now affected production at Codelco's divisions in (Chile's northern) region II."

The miner's output skidded last year to 1.647 million tonnes of copper, pressured by lower ore grades, harder rocks and deeper deposits.