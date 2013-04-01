* Workers lift stoppage at copper mine -Codelco
* Radomiro Tomic was shut down over holiday weekend
* Codelco had declared force majeure at key mine
By Antonio De la Jara
SANTIAGO, April 1 Workers at Codelco's Radomiro
Tomic copper mine have agreed to lift their labor stoppage and
return to work, the Chilean state company told Reuters on Monday
morning.
"The conflict has ended," a source at the company said.
"Operations will start up again today."
Workers shut down the Radomiro Tomic open pit mine over the
long weekend, demanding the company fire managers they blame for
the recent accidental death of a miner.
Codelco, the world's No. 1 copper producer,
declared force majeure over the weekend. The miner has not had
to reprogram copper shipments but was losing a "relevant" amount
of production due to the stoppage at the northern Chile mine,
which produces about a fourth of Codelco's output, Chief
Executive Officer Thomas Keller told reporters on Sunday.
Radomiro Tomic's general manager has resigned, Keller also
said on Sunday.
Nelson Barria died in a March 23 landslide at the Radomiro
Tomic mine.
Codelco's output tumbled 5.1 percent last year due to
dwindling performance at its massive, aging deposits in northern
Chile, which dragged down production to its lowest level since
2008.
Labor unrest, as well as accidents, extreme weather and
dwindling ore grades, have curbed output at many deposits in
Chile, the leading copper producer.