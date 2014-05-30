(Adds background and details)
SANTIAGO May 30 Output at the world's No. 1
copper producer, Chile's Corporacion Nacional del Cobre
, slipped slightly in the first quarter and its profit
dived as metal prices fell and ore grades deteriorated, the
state-owned miner said on Friday.
Codelco, as the company is commonly known, posted a 0.3
percent drop in copper production to 383,000 tonnes in the
quarter, while its pretax profit fell 38 percent to $539
million.
Copper prices in the January to end-March period were an
average 11 percent lower than in the same quarter the year
before.
Because Codelco hands the money it makes over to the state,
falling profits essentially mean less money for Chile's
government at a time when citizens are clamoring for improved
education, health care and pensions.
In explaining its quarterly results, the company pointed to
problems it faces at its older deposits such as lower ore
grades, harder rock, and trickier production at greater depths.
To combat declining copper output, Codelco has brought some
new deposits, such as its Ministro Hales mine, on stream.
But the company is facing headwinds with controversial plans
for a $6.8 billion expansion of its massive Andina mine near the
Chilean capital of Santiago, a development that the company has
said is key for its future.
Factoring in the miner's minority stakes in the El Abra and
Anglo Sur deposits, total production for the first quarter was
flat at 428,000 tonnes.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito;
Editing by Franklin Paul; and Peter Galloway)